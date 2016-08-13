Welcome to Tape Teaching

Welcome to Joe Skelly's tape library. It is an extensive collection of Gospel, Ministry and Bible readings on cassette.

The Library contains over 13,000 messages. These have been built up since the Library was commenced in 1966 and are being continually added to.

The aim of the Library is to spread the Word of God worldwide and in so doing magnify the person of our Lord Jesus Christ.

We would like you to enjoy the recordings and hope that these will be a blessing to you.

Tape Teaching is a non-profit making organisation. Any money received goes to cover running costs. Should there be any money left over at the end of the year it goes to one of the Lord's Servants.

The 2017 Catalogue is Available for Download. The first four books in the Bible Reading Commentary have now been released and are now available for order